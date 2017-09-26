Rossendale house fire death: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman, who died after being pulled from a house fire in Lancashire.
Leanne Collopy, 25, died in hospital on 3 August, four days after being rescued in Burnley Road, Rawtenstall, along with a man and a child.
A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of burns and multiple stab wounds.
Saleem Said, 39, from Rawtenstall, faces charges of murder, attempted murder and arson.
He is due before Preston magistrates on Wednesday.