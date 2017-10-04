A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing and a separate assault in Blackburn.

James Murray, 51, died after he was stabbed on Largs Road at about 01:30 BST on Monday.

A 23-year-old man suffered arm and neck stab wounds near the Texaco Garage in Grimshaw Park on Sunday at 12:10.

Lee Kenyon, 35, of Hall Street, Blackburn, has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He has also been charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 55-year-old man from Blackburn, arrested earlier on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.