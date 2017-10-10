From the section

Image caption Traces of the bug were found at Franklaw water treatment works near Preston

Animal waste seeping into an underground tank contaminated drinking water supplies with the cryptosporidium parasite, a court has heard.

United Utilities has admitted supplying water unfit for human consumption after up to 700,000 people were left unable to drink tap water for three weeks.

The bug was found at Franklaw treatment works outside Preston in 2015.

The reservoir's risk assessment was "inadequate", a sentencing hearing at Preston Crown Court was told.

United Utilities normally took water from its coastal aqueduct, the court heard.

When that aqueduct was being repaired, the company decided to use a supply from underground storage tanks at its Barnacre site.

'Deep regret'

The court heard a "structural defect" at the site had allowed a parasite from animal waste to seep in to the tank and water had been infected with the cryptosporidium bug.

The prosecution, brought by the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI), claims the site was not adequately assessed.

United Utilities expressed "deep regret" at the incident and said it had voluntarily paid £25m to all households and businesses affected.

People in Blackpool, Chorley, Fylde, Preston, South Ribble and Wyre were affected by the outbreak.

Cryptosporidium - a microscopic parasite - was found during routine tests on 6 August 2015.

It can cause diarrhoea and abdominal cramps if ingested.