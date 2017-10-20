Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Jayson Lobo was found guilty of 11 counts of voyeurism

An ex-police officer who secretly filmed sexual encounters with seven women on his mobile phone has been jailed for three years.

Jayson Lobo, 48, formerly of Lancashire Police, met most of his victims on a dating website between 2011 and 2015.

Sentencing him at Liverpool Crown Court, Judge Neil Flewitt QC said his deceit was "staggering".

The former Commonwealth Games runner was found guilty of 11 counts of voyeurism following a trial.

He denied all the charges and was cleared of seven counts of the same offence, including one count relating to an eighth woman.

'Calculated and selfish'

Lobo was caught when one of his victims found out he had a long-term partner during their relationship.

She had earlier caught him filming her as they had sex but he had promised he would delete it.

Lobo, of Mellor, Blackburn, was arrested after the woman made a complaint to police and had his phones seized which revealed the full extent of his offending.

Judge Flewitt QC said he had used the women to satisfy his sexual appetite and it was "a calculated and selfish course of conduct, pursued without regard for the feelings of those women concerned".

The Preston-based response officer was suspended from the force after his arrest in December 2015.

Lobo was then sacked for gross misconduct relating to a separate matter in August last year, after a hearing found he had shared details and images from police incidents.