Image copyright Seldon Scott Image caption Not bringing sunshine to coulrophobes

The Eric Morecambe statue on Morecambe's promenade was given a menacing makeover just ahead of Halloween.

The comedian's statue was transformed into a creepy clown complete with red polka dot suit, scary mask and red wig.

The makeover was done by pranksters and appeared on Saturday night.

The statue, designed by sculptor Graham Ibbeson and unveiled by the Queen in 1999, was the subject ofan attempted theft in 2014.

Eric Morecambe died in 1984.

Image copyright Seldon Scott Image caption The statue was unrecognisable with its menacing makeover