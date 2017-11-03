Image copyright Greenpeace Image caption The 10 Greenpeace supporters denied obstructing the highway

Ten Greenpeace protesters involved in an anti-fracking protest have been cleared of obstructing a highway.

The group of five men and five women sat on the ground in front of shale gas firm Cuadrilla's test site at Little Plumpton, Lancashire, on 3 May.

All ten denied the charge when they appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

District judge Jeff Brailsford found the group not guilty after hearing they had been sitting calmly and peacefully.

The court was told they were in pairs with their arms locked within a square block for eight hours on Preston New Road.

Although the court heard they failed to stop 11 lorries leaving the site.

Lancashire Police removed two of the protesters in the afternoon while a short time later the others released themselves.

The defendants included a retired midwife, a supported housing manager, a trainee yoga teacher, a business analyst, a retired soldier, a mechanic and a film costume designer.

They came from areas including Blackpool, Preston, Wigan, Stalybridge, Scarborough, Liverpool, Chesterfield, Norwich, Reading and London.

It was the largest trial of its type since protests began at the site.