Image caption The Libertines have cancelled their concert at the Empress Ballroom for a second time

The Libertines have cancelled a concert due to health and safety concerns at a venue in Blackpool.

They were due to perform at the Empress Ballroom on 14 December but a panel of plasterwork fell during a routine check of the building on 4 September.

It is the second time the band has postponed their Blackpool show, which was first scheduled for September.

They have apologised to fans and the Winter Gardens complex, which runs the venue, blamed "extreme circumstances".

The Kooks, Alt J and Placebo have already postponed shows at the venue this year due to ongoing repair works.

Image caption Assessments on the roof of the Empress Ballroom are currently taking place

In a statement, The Libertines said: "Due to continuing health and safety concerns... [the] rescheduled show on 14 December has had to be cancelled.

"The band... are saddened... and apologise to fans, but ask them to understand that the concert on both occasions was cancelled by the management of the Empress Ballroom."

Blackpool Council, which owns the Winter Gardens complex, has been carrying out a survey of historic plaster ceilings which has led to the investigative, repair and restoration works being brought forward by a year.

Managing director of the Winter Gardens complex, Michael Williams, said: "This will give us greater certainty as to the condition of these ceilings and allow us to plan and budget for repairs and restoration at an earlier stage.

"Clearly this will impact on events that we host in the venue as capacities will be somewhat restricted.

"This issue has been forced upon us as a result of extreme circumstances."

Assessments on the roof of the building are taking place, but the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing Grand Finals will still go ahead at the weekend.

The prestigious Blackpool National Dance Championships are still scheduled to take place at the Empress Ballroom later this month.