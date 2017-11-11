Blackpool-Preston rail electrification closes stations
Rail services between Blackpool and Preston will be disrupted for 18 weeks while upgrade works are completed.
The 17-mile route is to be electrified and work is being carried out on Blackpool North and Kirkham and Wesham stations during the closure.
The work is part of the £1bn Great North Rail Project to upgrade links across northern England by 2022.
Network Rail said bus replacement services were in operation as construction continues.
Works have already taken place at Bolton and Chorley stations in preparation for faster, more frequent electric train services, Network Rail said.
- From 11 November to 28 January Preston to Blackpool North and South will be closed.
- From 29 January to 25 March the route to Blackpool South reopens - Preston to Blackpool North remains closed.