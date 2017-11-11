Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Network Rail said bus replacement services will be in operation throughout

Rail services between Blackpool and Preston will be disrupted for 18 weeks while upgrade works are completed.

The 17-mile route is to be electrified and work is being carried out on Blackpool North and Kirkham and Wesham stations during the closure.

The work is part of the £1bn Great North Rail Project to upgrade links across northern England by 2022.

Network Rail said bus replacement services were in operation as construction continues.

Works have already taken place at Bolton and Chorley stations in preparation for faster, more frequent electric train services, Network Rail said.