Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption A blaze also broke out at the site on 28 September

Firefighters are dealing with a fourth fire at former waste plastics site.

The fire at the former V10 Polymers building in Paterson Street, Blackburn, started at about 05:00 GMT, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A "handful" of residents in the area have been evacuated as a precaution and some nearby roads are closed.

A fire first broke out at the site on 21 August, followed by a major blaze major fire at the same location on 28 September and a third on 8 October.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be confirmed.