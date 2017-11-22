Image copyright Google Image caption Police said two properties in Leonard Street, Nelson, were being searched following the arrest

A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences following raids on properties in Lancashire.

The 31-year-old was held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, at about 11:15 GMT.

It followed raids in Leonard Street, Nelson, by Lancashire Police and counter terrorism officers,

The man remains in custody and will be interviewed by detectives later, Lancashire Police said.

The two properties are currently being searched, the force added.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Jacques said officers believe there was "no immediate threat to local people".

"We will continue to engage with our local communities and keep you updated and as informed as we are able to given the sensitive nature of this investigation," he said.

"People may see extra police activity in the area over the next few days and I would ask them to co-operate with us as we carry out the work that we need to do."