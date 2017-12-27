Image copyright PA Image caption Flowers have been left by the scene in tribute to the victim, who is believed to have lived locally

A woman has been killed by a driver being pursued by the police.

The 47-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa in High Street, Rishton, Lancashire, at about 17:50 GMT on Boxing Day.

The driver did not stop and the woman died at the scene. The car was later found abandoned in nearby Cliff Street.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. The Independent Police Complaints Commission has been informed.

Det Insp Warren Atkinson said: "We would ask anyone who witnessed the pursuit or who may be able to help us to identify the driver to contact us as we continue with our inquiries."

Resident Gordon Smith, 77, said: "I only knew her by sight and I knew her dog.

"I was out yesterday and when I got back there were two police cars blocking the road and a police van."