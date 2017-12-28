Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Officers want to urgently speak to Damien Raeburn

A man is being sought by police in connection with the death of a mother of two disabled children killed in a hit-and-run on Boxing Day.

Susan Shaw, 47, died at the scene after being hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa being pursued by police on High Street in Rishton, Lancashire, on Tuesday.

Lancashire Police said the driver of the car did not stop.

The force said officers want to speak to Damien Raeburn, 31, who has links to Accrington and Rishton.

The police pursuit of the car, which was later found abandoned, has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission for investigation.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ms Shaw's family said she was "one of the kindest people you could ever meet"

Det Ch Supt Jo Edwards from Lancashire Police said Ms Shaw was returning home from a shop when she was hit by a car at about 17:50 GMT.

She said: "Unfortunately Susan suffered some absolutely catastrophic injuries which led to her death.

"We are urgently appealing for information as to the current whereabouts of Damien Raeburn - and also appeal directly to Damien himself to... please contact us."

She added: "We need to understand what has happened to Susan."

Det Ch Supt Edwards said Ms Shaw who had two adult children was a "real caring lady" who was "compassionate and did a lot for the community".