Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ms Shaw has been described as a "caring lady"

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in a hit-and-run crash in Lancashire.

Susan Shaw, 47, was walking on High Street in Rishton at about 17:50 GMT on Tuesday when she was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa.

It failed to stop and the mother-of-two died at the scene.

After a police appeal for information, officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Accrington on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Det Ch Supt Edwards, from Lancashire Police, previously said Ms Shaw had two grown-up children with disabilities and was a "caring lady" who "did a lot for the community".