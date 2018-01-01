Image copyright Family handout Image caption Susan Shaw was struck by a car in Rishton High Street

A man has been charged over the death of a woman who was struck by a car in Lancashire the day after Christmas.

Susan Shaw, 47, was walking on High Street in Rishton at about 17:50 GMT when she was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa.

Damien Raeburn, 31, from Accrington, was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Lancashire Police said he is due to appear before magistrates sitting at Preston Crown Court.