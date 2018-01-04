Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Police described the fuel tank as "an amazing artefact"

A fuel tank belonging to a Tornado fighter jet was found mysteriously abandoned in a car park, prompting a police appeal for information.

The component, which was assessed by the military to be more than 30 years old, was found at Barton Grange Garden Centre in Preston on 22 December.

Police later said it was in the possession of one of the garden centre's directors.

The BBC understands the tank was being temporarily stored at the site.

However, the director is understood to be on holiday and unavailable for comment, and it is not known what the future holds for the 4.5m (15 ft) tank.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Tornado has been used by the RAF for more than 30 years

The Tornado first entered service in 1980, and was used by the RAF in the Gulf War as well as for operations in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The tank would have been carried externally on the aircraft.

The fuel tank is expected to be removed next week.