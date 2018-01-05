Image copyright Aurora Energy Resources Image caption Aurora Energy Resources wants to drill two exploratory shale gas wells on Altcar Moss

An energy company has submitted a planning application which could lead to fracking for shale gas.

Aurora Energy Resources plans to drill two exploratory wells in Altcar Moss, north of the village of Great Altcar in West Lancashire.

It has applied to Lancashire County Council for permission, as the relevant planning authority.

Letters have been sent to nearby residents and meetings will be held to explain the plans, the company said.

The proposed location is about 850 m (0.5 miles) from the nearest properties with residents in neighbouring Formby in Sefton, Merseyside being contacted.

The firm said it "proposed to drill and hydraulically fracture a vertical well and a separate horizontal well to evaluate the potential to produce hydrocarbons from deeply-buried, Carboniferous-age rocks".

What is fracking?

Fracking is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside.

Water, sand and chemicals are injected into the rock at high pressure which allows the gas to flow out to the head of the well.