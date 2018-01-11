Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lee Gallagher turned himself into police the day after Michael Meekins died

A motorist who struck and killed a man who had been out celebrating his wife's birthday has been jailed.

Lee Gallagher had been drinking before his car hit 63-year-old Michael Meekins in Fleetwood, Lancashire, sending him 50ft (15m) down the road, police said.

Gallagher, 24, of Chatsworth Avenue in the town, admitted death by careless driving whilst unfit through alcohol at an earlier hearing.

He was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Preston Crown Court.

Police said Mr Meekins had been out with relatives celebrating his wife's birthday before he was struck on Princes Way on 24 January 2016.

Gallagher, who was driving a black Volkswagen Golf, approached the group from behind and mounted the kerb. Mr Meekins died at the scene from extensive head injuries.

Despite knowing he had struck someone, Gallager left the area, police said.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael Meekins had been out with his wife celebrating her birthday before he was killed

He then called a friend and arranged for his car to be left at a workshop so a new windscreen - which was damaged - could be fitted.

When he returned home he admitted to his mother and stepfather what he had done.

On hearing that Mr Meekins had died, he handed himself in to the police the following day, making a full confession and telling officers where they could find the car.

Senior investigating officer John Jennings-Wharton said: "Despite today's result, there really are no winners in this situation as Michael's family have lost their dearly loved husband and father whilst Lee Gallagher, a young man, is now going to prison.

"All of which could have been avoided had he not decided to drive after drinking."

Gallagher was also banned from driving for six years, after which he must pass a further driving test.