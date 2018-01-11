Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption No one was injured and the fire was under control after a couple of hours

About 60 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a derelict hotel on Blackpool seafront that that forced the closure of the promenade and tram network.

It broke out at about 20:15 GMT on the top floor of the six-storey former Ambassador hotel on the North Shore.

While the fire was still burning, residents of a neighbouring hotel were evacuated, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

No-one was injured and the fire was under control after a couple of hours.

The cause of the blaze is now under investigation.