A man has died as a result of a fight at a house in Preston, Lancashire Police have said.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered serious head injuries in an "altercation" at the address at about 05:35 GMT.

Lancashire Police said a man, aged 37, from Huddersfield and a woman, 36, from Preston were being questioned over the incident in Levensgarth Avenue.

Police were trying to trace the dead man's next-of-kin.