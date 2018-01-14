Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The former test cricketer is a keen fan of Accrington Stanley FC

The cricket commentator and former England international David Lloyd is to be given the freedom of his home town Accrington.

The 70-year-old ex-Lancashire batsman, former England coach and umpire will receive the award in June.

Councillors from Hyndburn Council, which takes in Accrington, have nominated Mr Lloyd, who is affectionately known as "Bumble".

Council leader Miles Parkinson said: "Bumble is a cricket legend."

The Labour councillor added: "David is a wonderful ambassador for Accrington who has never forgotten his roots and who has always been a keen supporter of Accrington Stanley."

In a first-class playing career which spanned 18 years, Mr Lloyd captained Lancashire from 1973 to 1977 and played for England in nine Tests with a top score of 214 not out against India in 1974 and eight one-day internationals.

A left-handed batsman and left-arm spin bowler, he scored nearly 27,000 first class runs and took 276 wickets.

Following his retirement, he became a first class umpire and later Lancashire and England cricket coach.