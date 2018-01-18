Man, 63, arrested in murder probe in Blackpool
- 18 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 63-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man of the same age in Blackpool.
Lancashire Police said officers were called to Clinton Avenue in the seaside resort town at around 02:15 GMT on Monday.
"A 63-year-old man was found with head injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," a Lancashire Police spokesman said.
The spokesman added that the death is being "treated as suspicious".