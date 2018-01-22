Image copyright PA Photos Image caption Jimmy Armfield captained England 15 times and was a Blackpool stalwart

Former England football captain Jimmy Armfield has died from cancer at the age of 82, his club Blackpool FC confirmed.

Armfield was capped 43 times by England, 15 of them as captain, and made a club record 627 appearances for the Seasiders.

He later managed Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United, and was a BBC radio commentator for more than 30 years.

His family thanked well-wishers for their "messages of love and support".

Tributes have been posted on social media from people across football including the FA and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

The FA wrote on Twitter: "We are saddened to hear that former BlackpoolFC and England skipper Jimmy Armfield has passed away. Our thoughts are with his friends & family at this time."

Lineker tweeted: "Saddened to hear that Jimmy Armfield has passed away. A wonderful footballer and England captain who went on to be a terrific broadcaster of the game he loved, and, most importantly, he was a delightful man. He'll be much missed."

Blackpool, Leeds and Bolton also paid tribute.

Content is not available

Content is not available

Content is not available

Not long after hanging up his boots, Armfield became manager of Bolton Wanderers in 1971. He then took over at Leeds United in 1974, replacing Brian Clough as manager.