A university has revealed plans expand in Burnley and grow its student numbers tenfold in the town.

The University of Central Lancashire (Uclan), which currently works with 400 students in the town, plans to increase that number to 4,000 by 2025.

The intake will be taught at Uclan's existing Burnley campus, Burnley General Hospital and Victoria Mill, which previously housed UTC Lancashire.

The local council said it meant Burnley would "truly become a university town".

The expansion will cater for students studying business and professional disciplines, health and social care, and digital and technical subjects.

Uclan Vice-Chancellor David Taylor said the project demonstrated the university's commitment to Burnley and east Lancashire and to being "a force for economic growth and social mobility across the county and beyond".