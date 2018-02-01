Image copyright Family handout Image caption Susan Shaw died on Boxing Day

A man has admitted causing the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Lancashire on Boxing Day.

Susan Shaw, 47, was struck on High Street in Rishton and died at the scene.

Damien Raeburn, 31, from Accrington, pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He will be sentenced later this month.

Ms Shaw was a charity fundraiser and a carer for her two adult children.

Annette Shaw, Ms Shaw's mother, said the family remain "traumatised" by her death.

"Susan was a much loved and cherished family member, and a well-loved member of the community," she said.

"She was always generous with her time, with both friends and strangers alike."