Image copyright PA Image caption Owen Oyston denied showing unfair prejudice against shareholders during the civil trial

Blackpool FC's owners have missed a second £10m payment to Valeri Belokon, according to his representatives.

Owen and Karl Oyston family lost a High Court battle with the Latvian businessman in November and were ordered to buy him out for £31m.

The owners did not send the second instalment due on Wednesday, the BBC understands.

A High Court hearing involving the two parties is due on Monday to "vary an order". The Oystons are yet to comment.

Image caption Mr Belokon resigned as a director of the club in August

The precise details of the proposed changes to the order are not known but the High Court said the hearing was scheduled on 29 January.

Mr Justice Marcus Smith at London's High Court ruled a "financial buyout" of Mr Belokon's company VB Football Assets after a civil trial.

He ordered an initial £10m should be paid within 28 days, which the Oystons did so in December, £10m by 31 January and two further payments on 30 March and 31 May.

In his ruling, the judge said the Oystons had "abused their majority powers to the detriment" of both Mr Belokon and Blackpool FC.

VB Football Assets, a minor shareholder in Blackpool FC alleged the Oystons had shown unfair prejudice against shareholders which Owen Oyston, Blackpool's majority shareholder, and his son Karl, the club chairman, denied.

Mr Belokon resigned as a director of the club in August.