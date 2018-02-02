Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash happened on the A586 near Windy Harbour crossroads

A motorcyclist has been killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lancashire.

The 30-year-old from Thornton died after his Honda NC 750 collided with a Land Rover and a truck on the A586 at Larbeck, near Poulton-le-Fylde, at about 17:50 GMT on Tuesday.

Lancashire Police said the road was closed for six hours but has reopened.

A 37-year-old Preston man and a 45-year-old man from Blackpool have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A police spokesman said the crash happened near the Windy Harbour crossroads and asked anyone with information to get in touch.