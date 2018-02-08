Image caption The funeral cortege passed through Bloomfield Road

His career began when Sir Stanley Matthews caught the same bus as the fans and ended with George Best being labelled the fifth Beatle.

Jimmy Armfield was football royalty who never forgot the common touch.

All morning flowers and tangerine tributes were laid at his statue outside the home of Blackpool FC, who the one-club man served with dignity and distinction.

They were interspersed with tributes from Glasgow to Limerick, and not forgetting Lancashire rivals Preston North End.

As his cortege entered the ground for last foray down the touchline the silence for the Mancunian who became Mr Blackpool was so tangible you could slice it.

Typical of the devoted family man the visible floral tribute read simply "Gramps".

The crowd may not have been as plentiful as his last match in 1971 against Manchester United but the applause seemed to resound around the ground.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jimmy Armfield played alongside Stanley Matthews at Blackpool

He may have been an England captain who later had the ear of the FA when it came to picking the next national team boss, but people in Blackpool remember a tireless charity patron and unofficial first citizen of his adopted home.

Long before Armfield died in Trinity Hospice he was its president.

Staff member Janet Atkins recalled: "We had a five-a-side charity tournament Jimmy was presenting the prizes but arrived early and started coaching the teams."

People making their way to the Armfield stand, where fans gathered to honour their hero, remember a humble man.

"He never spoke about himself, he was genuinely interested in you," said supporter Richard Todd.

Image caption Former Blackpool player Alan Ainscow cleaned Armfield's boots

As the crowd bade farewell to the cortege, former Blackpool player Alan Ainscow said Armfield, whose boots he used to clean, was first to call him when he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He said: "Actually he wanted to speak to my wife - this was after he first had cancer - so he could tell her what the family could expect.

"It was typical of the man."

A true professional on the pitch, a perfect gentleman off the field and a pal with a pipe in his mouth to many.

The unlikely legend maintained old school values of hard work, courtesy and self-discipline and transcended the insular world of professional sport.