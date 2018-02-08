Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jimmy Armfield captained England 15 times

The funeral of former England football captain Jimmy Armfield will take place later.

Armfield, who died last month aged 82, was capped 43 times by England, 15 of them as captain, and made a club record 627 appearances for Blackpool.

He later managed Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United, and was a BBC radio commentator for more than 35 years.

The funeral cortege will leave Blackpool's Bloomfield Road stadium before a church service at 12:30 GMT.

The service, at St Peter's Church, is private but there will be an audio link to Bloomfield Road, where mourners are expected to gather.

It will be followed by a private committal for family and friends only.

Armfield's death prompted widespread tributes from the football world, including the FA and Match of the Day's Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

His statue outside the stadium has also become a focal point for flowers and other tributes from fans.

Thousands also turned out to pay their respects at Blackpool's recent fixture with Charlton Athletic, gathering at the stadium despite the match being cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

Armfield, who was born in Denton, Greater Manchester, was a team-mate of Sir Stanley Matthews at Blackpool, where he made his name as an overlapping right-back.

He was never sent off during his career and only booked once, after two fouls in an FA Cup match against Norwich City.

He became manager of Bolton in 1971 and took over at Leeds in 1974, replacing Brian Clough and guiding them to a European Cup final where they were beaten 2-0 by Bayern Munich.

He later became a popular newspaper and TV pundit and BBC match summariser, celebrating his 30th year on the BBC's airwaves in 2009.

Blackpool fans paid tribute to Jimmy Armfield at Bloomfield Road despite the planned game with Charlton Athletic being called off

Armfield was made a freeman of Blackpool in 2003 and named a CBE in December 2009 for services to Lancashire.

In 2007 he received successful treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma but in 2016 he revealed it had returned. He died at Trinity Hospice in Blackpool on 22 January.