Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Damien Raeburn ignored police warnings to pull over

A driver sped through six red lights and narrowly avoided 17 crashes before fatally careering into a woman, a court has been told.

While being pursued by police, Damien Raeburn, smashed into 47-year-old Susan Shaw in Rishton, Lancashire.

Judge Beverley Lunt, who sentenced him to eight years in prison, said it was "beyond belief" that he fled the scene.

Raeburn, 32 and of Accrington, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at a previous Burnley Crown Court hearing.

The court heard police were alerted to the fact Raeburn was driving with no insurance in a car without a valid MOT certificate.

'Beyond belief'

He ignored warnings to pull over and reached speeds of up to 70mph in 30mph zones, frequently driving on the wrong side of the road.

When Ms Shaw was thrown from the bonnet, Raeburn jumped out of his moving car, which eventually hit a tree.

The judge told him: "How any human being can drive off, leaving another human being lying in a road on a dark night at risk of further injury from other traffic, is beyond belief."

Ms Shaw, a carer for her two adult children Leanne and Adam - who both suffer from severe epilepsy - sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene in High Street.

"Leanne still asks when her mother is coming home," said her sister Debbie Hudson. "Even though we have tried to explain it, she is finding it very difficult to understand and it's causing her to have more seizures because of the stress."

Raeburn, of Stanley Street, also admitted driving without a licence or insurance.

He was banned from driving for 14 years.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) attended the scene and took statements from officers, along with data from the police car.

An IOPC spokesman said its investigation was "ongoing".