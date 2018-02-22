Image copyright Hanson Auctioneers Image caption The ball has a guide price of £3,000 to £5,000

The football used in the 1953 FA Cup final is to be auctioned later.

Blackpool striker Stan Mortensen scored the only FA Cup Final hat-trick at the old Wembley Stadium as his side beat Bolton Wanderers 4-3.

It was given to Mortensen at the end of the game - dubbed the Matthews final in honour of Blackpool's legendary winger, Stanley - but is now owned by an IT consultant in Surrey.

Auctioneers Hansons said it will carry a guide price of £3,000 to £5,000.

The ball's current owner Chris Crook, 57, from Dorking, said it was won in a raffle by a waitress at a charity dinner honouring Mortensen.

She passed it to her brother in Sutton who in turn gave it as a thank you gift to an electrician who turned out one Christmas Day to mend a power failure.

Image copyright PA Image caption The game was nicknamed the Matthews final

Mr Crook said the electrician was a friend of his father-in-law, "and the ball was eventually passed down to me in 2007".

Despite Mortensen's heroics, the game is known universally as the Matthews final after his teammate Sir Stanley Matthews.

Nicknamed the "Wizard of Dribble" Matthews had been on the losing side for Blackpool in two previous finals and neutral fans were hoping the nation's most famous footballer would get his coveted winner's medal.

Despite Bolton going 3-1 up, Blackpool came back to win 4-3 with Matthews providing the cross for Mortensen's winning goal.