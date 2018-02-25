Image copyright Lancashire Road Police Image caption The damaged Motability vehicle was seized on the M6 near Preston

A learner driver using his mother's Motability car on the M6 hid his face as a police patrol drew near him.

Lancashire Road Traffic Police tweeted details after stopping the driver on the motorway.

The vehicle was less than six-months-old, but was damaged at both ends, officers said.

As the car was being seized at junction 31, near Preston, the driver asked police for money to get home to Chorley, 12 miles away.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Traffic Police said: "One of our drivers had an intuition about this vehicle and as he drew closer the driver hid his face."

He said police ran a check on the car, which was provided under a scheme which allows people with disabilities to lease vehicles.

They found it was registered to a female driver.

The officer discovered the driver, who was in the car with his partner and two children, only had a provisional licence.

Police tweeted about the driver's request: "Then the driver demands money from the officers to get home! Really?"