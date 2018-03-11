Two Rochdale men killed in Bacup car crash
- 11 March 2018
Two men have died after their car overturned when it crashed into a parked vehicle.
The 30-year-old driver and his passenger, aged 22, smashed into a car in Todmorden Road, Bacup, Lancashire at about 01:30 GMT.
The pair, from Rochdale, were pronounced dead in hospital. Their families are being supported by specially trained officers.
Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.