Image copyright Google Image caption A car crashed in Todmorden Road, Bacup, at about 01:30 GMT

Two men have died after their car overturned when it crashed into a parked vehicle.

The 30-year-old driver and his passenger, aged 22, smashed into a car in Todmorden Road, Bacup, Lancashire at about 01:30 GMT.

The pair, from Rochdale, were pronounced dead in hospital. Their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.