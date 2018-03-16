Image copyright Google Image caption The pupil's £45,000 claim for compensation against Rossall School in Lancashire has failed

A headmistress who told her girls "not to dawdle" on the way to hockey practice was not to blame after one of them fell over, a judge has ruled.

The 10-year-old pupil suffered a shattered elbow in the fall at Rossall School in Lancashire in January 2011.

A £45,000 damages claim was previously rejected in Manchester, where a judge said the teacher had acted "perfectly" properly.

A High Court appeal against that decision has now also been dismissed.

The girl, now aged 17, and other pupils were having a PE lesson when headmistress Katherine Lee told them "not to dawdle" between the changing rooms and the hockey pitch.

The girl said she and a friend began racing before she slipped on a muddy grass verge and she fell backwards, striking her right elbow on a kerb stone.

The severe fracture had to be surgically fixed with wires at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Despite a deep steroid injection and years of physiotherapy, she remains scarred and has never recovered full movement in the elbow.

Image caption The claim went before a senior judge at the High Court in London

Mrs Lee was accused of negligence but Mr Justice Martin Spencer exonerated her, saying there was nothing "inherently dangerous" about her instructions.

The judge expressed "every sympathy" for the girl but rejected her damages claim against the independent girls' school, in Fleetwood.

Mr Justice Spencer said the girl's mother was the school nurse and a "close friend" of Mrs Lee.

Had she believed that she was in any way at fault, the headmistress would have owned up and said so, he added.

"It is not inherently dangerous for children to run as long as they are careful," the judge said.

Mrs Lee, described as "a caring and thoughtful teacher", was in in way at fault, the judge concluded.