A lorry driver has admitted knocking a Labour peer off his mobility scooter and killing him.

Kul Pandey, 56, from Feltham, west London, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to causing the death by careless driving of Lord Taylor of Blackburn.

The 87-year-old died nine days after being knocked off his mobility scooter outside the House of Lords in November 2016.

Pandey, who is on bail, will be sentenced on 9 April.

Lord (Thomas) Taylor became a member of Blackburn Town Council in 1954 and was its leader from 1972 to 1976.