A supermarket chain has stopped selling quail eggs after footage of conditions on a farm emerged and caused concern.

Booths is investigating Fayre Game in Lytham, Lancashire, after a local resident posted footage on Facebook allegedly showing quails at the farm.

A spokesman for the farm said its conditions "are compliant with current legislation" and EU requirements.

The RSPCA said it has asked the Animals and Plant Health Agency (APHA) to investigate.

A neighbour filmed the video at the Lodge Lane farm, which shows hundreds of quails in cages - some dead and others with feathers missing.

Booths said "issues of food safety and provenance are of principal importance" and they "have withdrawn this product from sale and are reviewing the matter with our supplier immediately".

A spokesman for the farm said APHA inspectors had given him verbal assurances there were no breaches after an inspection on Wednesday afternoon.

Strict guidelines

Howard Warmisham said Fayre Game farms quail and quail eggs "in a battery format... in conditions that are compliant with current legislation".

He confirmed Booths had "temporarily suspended selling our product" but said they "will be visiting our site to inspect conditions with a view to continuing to supply our product to them".

He said the farm is "in regular dialogue" with the APHA to ensure they follow its "strict requirements and guidelines".

An RSPCA spokeswoman said it was "made aware of concerns relating to the welfare of quail" at the farm.

An APHA spokesman said the agency does not comment on individual cases but "takes potential breaches of animal welfare legislation very seriously".