A passer-by who jumped into the sea to rescue a drowning man has been hailed a hero by the coastguard.

He spotted the man, who was carrying a large rucksack, in trouble just after 19:00 GMT on Monday at Squires Gate near Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The Coastguard said the man soon became "out of his depth" before the mystery member of the public swam out to him.

An RNLI lifeboat brought the pair back to shore before the man was taken to hospital in Blackpool.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "Fortunately an extremely brave bystander noticed what had unfolded and swam into the sea to help keep the drowning individual afloat until help arrived."