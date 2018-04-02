Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Daniel Simpson has connections in Lancashire and the Bradford area of West Yorkshire

Police are searching for a man after a woman was shot in the face through a window in an alleged murder attempt.

Daniel Simpson, 25, is wanted in connection with the shooting, which happened in Buttermere Avenue, Morecambe, on 2 December.

Lancashire Police believe a shotgun was used in the attack, which left the 29-year-old woman seriously injured.

Mr Simpson has connections in Lancashire and the Bradford area of West Yorkshire, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Becky Smith said: "I would urge anyone with information on where he might be to get in touch with us. I would also ask Simpson himself to contact us if he sees this appeal."

A 25-year-old man of no fixed address was previously charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting.

Three other men, aged 23, 25 and 50, were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.