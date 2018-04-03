Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hector Kirkham's parents said he was a "gorgeous, cheeky, happy boy"

A three-year-old boy who attended a nursery in Lancashire has died after contracting meningitis, with a second child admitted to hospital.

Hector Kirkham, from Lancaster, died on 27 March after he was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

He attended Little Learners (Galgate) Nursery in the city. Another boy, understood to be aged four or five, was later discharged from hospital.

Hector's parents described him as a "gorgeous, cheeky, happy boy".

They said his symptoms only developed 12 hours before his death and urged all parents to be "vigilant" and "seek urgent medical advice" if they spot potential signs of the disease.

Public Health England (PHE) said all children and staff at the nursery have been offered antibiotics as a precaution.

A spokesman said the second child was "recovering".

The nursery, in Galgate, looks after children from birth to five years old

Grainne Nixon, of PHE North West, said: "We understand that there will be concern among parents and staff at the nursery, and we'd like to assure parents that the risk of another case arising in the nursery is very low. Meningococcal disease does not spread very easily."

As well as offering antibiotics, PHE has written to staff and parents of children at the nursery with information and advice, Ms Nixon added.

Children and staff who are well have been advised to attend nursery as normal.

The nursery, on Main Road in Galgate, provides care and education for children from birth to five years old.