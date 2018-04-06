Image copyright Rossendale Labour Party Image caption Rossendale councillor Pam Bromley was reported to the party over a Facebook post last year

A councillor has been suspended from the Labour Party over alleged anti-Semitic comments made online.

Rossendale councillor for Whitewell in Lancashire Pam Bromley has been reported to the party over a Facebook post she made last year.

Ms Bromley denies writing anything anti-Semitic.

The Labour Party confirmed she had been suspended pending an investigation and added such complaints were taken "extremely seriously".

It said the party "is committed to challenging and campaigning against anti-Semitism in all its forms".

It added such complaints "are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken".

Euan Philipps, from Labour Against Antisemitism, said the suspension was "a welcome step".

Ms Bromley has been contacted for a comment.

On Facebook, she wrote: "I have not said anything anti-Semitic on Facebook and I stand by what I said. If anti-Semitism exists then of course it should be dealt with but I have yet to come across anyone criticising anyone on the grounds of their being Jewish."