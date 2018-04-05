Image caption The offenders left the JCB and made off with the cash machine

Thieves used a stolen JCB to smash through a supermarket wall and steal a cash machine, said police.

A huge hole was left at the side of the Co-operative store in Market Street, Carnforth, Lancashire, after the raid at about 03:00 BST.

Officers said the offenders left the JCB, thought to have been stolen nearby, at the scene.

Police urged anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Image caption A huge hole was left at the side of the Co-op store

Phil Broughton, of Lancashire Police, said officers also wanted to hear from anyone who saw a white Mitsubishi or dark-coloured SUV around the time of the incident.

He said: "We believe the JCB was stolen from the surrounding area so would ask machinery owners to check their property and report anything suspicious to police.

"We would also ask that landowners check for anything which may be connected to this incident and may have been dumped by the offenders as they left the scene."