Image copyright Google Image caption Three people were hit by a car outside a nightclub on Talbot Road

A man has been arrested after a car hit people outside a nightclub in Blackpool, police have said.

Three people were hit by a Skoda outside the venue on Talbot Road just before midnight. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The car was later found and a man, 19, from West Yorkshire arrested.

He was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Officers said the incident was not thought to be terror-related.

Terrified clubbers found themselves locked in bars after the car reportedly sped through the resort area.

When police found car abandoned in the Norbreck area, it was missing its number plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.