Image copyright Google Image caption Three people were hit by a car outside a nightclub on Talbot Road

A teenager has been charged with injuring three women hit by a car in Blackpool.

A Skoda estate hit pedestrians on Saturday night, leaving a woman in her 80s with a broken collarbone.

A woman in her 70s suffered a sprained ankle while a third, aged in her 30s, had a broken tooth and leg injuries.

Jake Hartley, 19, of Rochdale Road, Todmorden, has been charged with attempted wounding, three offences of assault and dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol, driving without insurance and possession of a weapon.

He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Armed police attended the scene in Talbot Road at about 23:50 BST on Saturday and the car was recovered a short time later outside the Norbreck Castle Hotel.

Officers believe other people may have suffered minor injuries and have urged them to get in touch.

They have also appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured footage on their phones or dashcam, to contact them.