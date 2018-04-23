Image copyright Blackburn with Darwen Council Image caption Second-Lieutenant John Schofield and Lieutenant Percy Dean were both awarded the Victoria Cross

Two men awarded the Victoria Cross have been honoured with commemorative paving stones in their home town of Blackburn.

Lieutenant Percy Dean and Second-Lieutenant John Schofield received the highest British military bravery award for their actions in World War One.

Their stones were unveiled outside Blackburn Town Hall in a ceremony.

Stones are being laid in the home town of every Victoria Cross recipient as part of a government scheme.

Born in 1892 in Revidge, Blackburn, 2nd Lt Schofield and served in the Lancashire Fusiliers.

He died in an enemy attack in Givenchy, France on 9 April 1918 aged 26 when he was shot whilst leading a small group of soldiers.

He was praised for his actions as he managed to capture 123 German officers and save the eight men in his party.

Image caption The commemorative paving stones were unveiled outside Blackburn Town Hall

Lt Percy Dean was born in Buncer Lane, Blackburn in 1877, and was a member of the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve.

He was awarded the VC for rescuing more than 100 seamen during a raid on a German-occupied harbour in Belgium in March 1918.

After the war, Lt Dean returned to Blackburn and became MP for the town between December 1918 until 1922. He died in March 1939, aged 62.

Councillor Mohammed Khan, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: "These were two exceptionally brave men who were a huge credit to our borough, and whose names and memories we should never forget.

"We should never forget such selfless bravery by our men and women during two world wars and other wars since.

"Without them we almost certainly wouldn't be here today."