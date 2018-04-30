Lancashire

Cannabis waste in woodland costs Woodland Trust thousands to clear

  • 30 April 2018
Cannabis paraphernalia dumped in woodland is costing a charity thousands of pounds a year to clean up.

The Woodland Trust recently organised clearances in Smithills Estate, Bolton and Sandybrook Wood, Preston.

Police in Greater Manchester and Lancashire have been alerted to both incidents.

Cannabis plants, heat lamps, electric fans and dehumidifiers from disused drug farms were discarded, causing a huge eyesore, the trust says.

Site manager Colin Riley believes money spent on disposing waste could have been better put towards protecting ancient woodland.

