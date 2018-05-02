Image caption Police were called following the discovery at a home in Endsleigh Gardens

A teenager has been arrested after police discovered "suspicious items" at a house in Blackpool.

Bomb disposal experts recovered a number of items from the property in Endsleigh Gardens, police said.

About 100 nearby homes were evacuated after officers were called to the house at 08:15 BST. The police cordon has now been lifted.

The 18-year-old man from Lytham St Annes was arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance.

Police have searched the house and another address on The Boulevard in Lytham St Annes.

The nature of the material has not been disclosed but police said is was not being treated as terrorism-related.

Some roads were closed and the nearby Molyneux community centre was opened for affected residents.

Image caption About 100 surrounding homes were evacuated

Diversions were also put in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing, Lancashire Police said.