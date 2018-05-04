Image copyright Chorley Council Image caption Labour have so far gained three wards in Lancashire

Labour have gained a handful of seats in Lancashire, with the party retaining control of all three councils to have declared so far.

In West Lancashire, the Conservatives lost three seats - two taken by Labour and one by the Liberal Democrats.

Labour have gained two seats from the Tories in Preston and one from the same opposition in Chorley.

Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale will announce their results later.

The seat gained by Labour in Chorley, Euxton South, was subject to a recount since there were only 10 votes between candidates.

Gillian Sharples was eventually declared the winner with 715 votes, ahead of Conservative Phil Loynes on 704.