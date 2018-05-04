Lancashire
Election 2018 results
Number of councillors After 93 of 150 councils
  1. Labour, 1374 councillors, +22
  2. Conservative, 823 councillors, +7
  3. Liberal Democrat, 323 councillors, +44
  4. Green, 22 councillors, +6
  5. UKIP, 2 councillors, -91
  6. Others, 96 councillors, +12

Local elections 2018: Labour retains control of three Lancashire councils

  • 4 May 2018
Chorley Council Image copyright Chorley Council
Image caption Labour have so far gained three wards in Lancashire

Labour have gained a handful of seats in Lancashire, with the party retaining control of all three councils to have declared so far.

In West Lancashire, the Conservatives lost three seats - two taken by Labour and one by the Liberal Democrats.

Labour have gained two seats from the Tories in Preston and one from the same opposition in Chorley.

Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale will announce their results later.

The seat gained by Labour in Chorley, Euxton South, was subject to a recount since there were only 10 votes between candidates.

Gillian Sharples was eventually declared the winner with 715 votes, ahead of Conservative Phil Loynes on 704.

