Police called after man climbs on to Blackburn polling station roof

  • 4 May 2018
Wensley Fold CE Primary School Image copyright Google
Image caption The 39-year-old man threw tiles from the top of the Blackburn school

A school being used as a polling station was closed after a man climbed on to its roof and began hurling tiles.

Police negotiators arrived after the 39-year-old scaled Wensley Fold Primary School in Blackburn at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.

The incident was not believed to be politically-motivated, Lancashire Police said.

Blackburn with Darwen Council said the polling station was relocated to a nearby car park.

No one was injured during the disturbance and the man later "came down of his own accord", police said.

