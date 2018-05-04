Police called after man climbs on to Blackburn polling station roof
A school being used as a polling station was closed after a man climbed on to its roof and began hurling tiles.
Police negotiators arrived after the 39-year-old scaled Wensley Fold Primary School in Blackburn at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.
The incident was not believed to be politically-motivated, Lancashire Police said.
Blackburn with Darwen Council said the polling station was relocated to a nearby car park.
No one was injured during the disturbance and the man later "came down of his own accord", police said.