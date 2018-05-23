Image copyright Julia Quenzler/PA Image caption Husnain Rashid previously appeared at the Old Bailey

An Islamic State supporter encouraged "lone wolf" attackers to target Prince George and inject poison into supermarket ice creams, a court heard.

Husnain Rashid, 32, of Nelson, Lancashire, provided an "e-toolkit for terrorism" over the internet, the prosecution alleges.

He is accused of calling for the prince to be targeted at Thomas's Battersea primary school in south-west London.

Mr Rashid denies six terrorism offences.

The trial continues at Woolwich Crown Court.