Islamic State supporter called for Prince George terror attack, court told
An Islamic State supporter encouraged "lone wolf" attackers to target Prince George and inject poison into supermarket ice creams, a court heard.
Husnain Rashid, 32, of Nelson, Lancashire, provided an "e-toolkit for terrorism" over the internet, the prosecution alleges.
He is accused of calling for the prince to be targeted at Thomas's Battersea primary school in south-west London.
Mr Rashid denies six terrorism offences.
The trial continues at Woolwich Crown Court.