Image copyright Google Image caption The blaze happened on Beach Avenue

A man has died following a house fire in Lancashire.

Firefighters were called at about 15:00 BST on Saturday to a blaze on Beach Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys.

Crews said they rescued a man, who later died in hospital. A fire service spokesperson said: "Our condolences go to friends, family and all those more widely involved."

Police have launched an investigation with the fire service into the cause and are appealing for information.