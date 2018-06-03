Man dies after house fire in Thornton Cleveleys
- 3 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died following a house fire in Lancashire.
Firefighters were called at about 15:00 BST on Saturday to a blaze on Beach Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys.
Crews said they rescued a man, who later died in hospital. A fire service spokesperson said: "Our condolences go to friends, family and all those more widely involved."
Police have launched an investigation with the fire service into the cause and are appealing for information.