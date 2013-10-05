Leeds council to switch off lights on main roads

Street lights in parts of Leeds are to be switched off during the night under council plans to save money and cut carbon emissions.

Lighting on main roads in Garforth, Swillington, Adel and Wharfedale, Otley and Yeadon will be the first to be switched off on Tuesday.

The council said emergency services, crime reduction officers and safety representatives had been consulted.

Across the city, 3,250 lights will be turned off from midnight until 05:30.

Council officers said that over the next three years, this would increase to 8,000 of the city's 92,000 street lights being switched off for the same time period.

Centre unaffected

The authority said the part night-time switch-off would bring about savings of approximately £1.3m over 10 years and cut street lighting carbon emissions by 4.7% each year.

Following the initial switch off, the project would work inwards until it reaches the city centre, which would not be affected.

Councillor Richard Lewis said: "While the primary reason for doing this is to save money and help cut carbon emissions, we would like to stress that road safety and the impact on crime remains of the utmost importance."

"We hope people will not really notice much of a difference, but it is important to say we do have the flexibility to turn the lights back on again if major problems arise; we do hope though that will not be necessary."